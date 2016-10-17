30 Times Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard Gave Us #RelationshipGoals

It's been a rough few months for celebrity-couple enthusiasts. Brangelina is no more, Hiddleswift is kaput, Liev Schreiber and Naomi Watts have split, and Joshua Jackson and Diane Kruger are done. Honestly, if Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard follow suit, we're going to lobby to have Valentine's Day canceled once and for all.
No pressure, guys, but we have a lot riding on this relationship. No other couple gives such good late-night talk show banter. No other couple cares that much about sloths or Toto. No other couple rocked up to City Hall to have a low-key wedding before parting ways so the bride could go film a sex scene.
In case you were wondering, that big day was October 17, 2013, which makes today the couple's third wedding anniversary. No doubt Bell and Shepard are doing something ridiculously awesome to celebrate. We're marking the occasion with this ode to their most adorable moments. Never change, you crazy kids.
