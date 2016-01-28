Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard's Vacation Video Is Pure #RelationshipGoals

Face it: Being subjected to someone else's collection of vacation photos is often painfully boring. You weren't there, you don't care, and you're starting to question the wisdom of being friends with someone who would use a selfie stick in the Vatican.



The phrase "vacation video" isn't much more exciting, unless said video comes courtesy of Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell, and includes a tribute to one of the catchiest songs of the '80s. The married actors have just posted a video of their trip to Africa, complete with their own version of the Toto classic "Africa." You know, the one you can't listen to without violently drumming the air or miming a flute riff?



According to the caption, the trip was taken some years back, before the couple welcomed daughters Lincoln and Delta. What a missed opportunity to throw in a Lion King-style baby lift.



As you can see below, the video includes safari scenes, bathtub action, and line dancing in front of hippos. Sure as Kilimanjaro rises like Olympus over the Serengeti, you're bound to find the whole thing hilarious. Never break up, you two wonderful weirdos.



