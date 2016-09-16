Kristen Bell Shares Rare Photo Of Her Daughter

Kristen Bell must be in a sharing mood lately. The actress recently revealed photos of her intimate wedding ceremony with Dax Shepard. Now, she's posted a rare photo of one of her daughters enjoying a daddy-daughter swim.
It's unclear which daughter — 3-year-old Lincoln or 20-month-old Delta — is pictured with Shepard. The couple frequently speak out against paparazzi photos of children, so the photo is not surprisingly taken from a distance. Bell mugs for the camera while Shepard and their daughter appear in the background as they swim in Lake Michigan.
"First daddy-daughter swim in Lake Michigan — a right [sic] of passage for any Mitten baby," Bell captioned the pic.
Bell also shared a sweet snap of her and Shepard hanging out on the beach. No kiddos made the cut this time, alas.
