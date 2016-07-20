Story from Pop Culture

Dax Shepard's Birthday Tweet To Kristen Bell Is #RelationshipGoals

Hunter Harris
Kristen Bell is thirty-sex, according to her husband Dax Shepard. After the Bad Moms star celebrated her birthday on Monday, Shepard tweeted a special birthday message for his wife.
The couple joked about Bell's birthday back and forth on Twitter in a series of messages for fans to see. "You're gonna get thirty sex tonight ya stud!!!" Bell tweeted.
Though the couple's romance is nine years old, their wedding was more recent. Bell wed Shepard, 41, in 2013. By Shepard's linguistics, does that make him forty-fun?

The pair has a documented history of being the coolest couple. A vacation video from January was a hilarious extended comedy sketch that gave an inside look at their adorableness.
