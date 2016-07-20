Dax Shepard's Birthday Tweet To Kristen Bell Is #RelationshipGoals

Kristen Bell is thirty-sex, according to her husband Dax Shepard. After the Bad Moms star celebrated her birthday on Monday, Shepard tweeted a special birthday message for his wife.
The world's most generous, thoughtful, nurturing, talented, determined woman turns thirty sex today! @IMKristenBell #AutocorrectMistakeOrNot— dax shepard (@daxshepard1) July 18, 2016
The couple joked about Bell's birthday back and forth on Twitter in a series of messages for fans to see. "You're gonna get thirty sex tonight ya stud!!!" Bell tweeted.
@daxshepard1 you're gonna get thirty sex tonight ya stud!!!— Kristen Bell (@IMKristenBell) July 19, 2016
Though the couple's romance is nine years old, their wedding was more recent. Bell wed Shepard, 41, in 2013. By Shepard's linguistics, does that make him forty-fun?
The pair has a documented history of being the coolest couple. A vacation video from January was a hilarious extended comedy sketch that gave an inside look at their adorableness.
