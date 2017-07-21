Tabloid rumors are all over the place. Some are based on facts, some are just speculation, and others are just completely baseless. For Jada Pinkett-Smith and Will Smith, their longest-running rumor has been false this whole time! The Fresh Prince and his wife are not swingers, you guys!
The rumor that Pinkett-Smith was in an open relationship with her husband has been around basically since the pair got married in 1997. That's twenty years of the general public assuming that they're swinging. I don't know how they waited this long to confront the topic.
While promoting her new movie Girls Trip with Queen Latifah on Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live After Show, Pinkett-Smith was asked what the craziest rumor surrounding her family is. With almost no hesitation she replied "That Will and I are swingers. That's the craziest one."
"It's been constant," she continued. "And I'm like 'Man, I wish! Yo!'"
Girl, don't we all.
Even Queen Latifah was shocked.
"I've always admired that about y'all," she exclaimed. "I compare you with every relationship I'm in!"
But since the secret to their marriage isn't other people, what is? We need to know!
"Will and I just have amazing chemistry on a lot of different levels," she explained. "We love to laugh together. We love to learn together. We just love each other. We just have a good time together. I guess that's the secret."
That's too cute. You can totally tell that Pinkett-Smith and Smith enjoy their time with one another. Plus, they've been amazing parents to Willow and Jaden Smith, who are two of the coolest teens out there. Is it too late to have the Smiths adopt me?
