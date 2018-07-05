Even after marriage and two kids, you can still take your relationship to the next level. That's why Will Smith told TIDAL's Rap Radar podcast, he and wife Jada Pinkett Smith don't even refer to each other as "married" anymore. Turns out, when they are is even better.
"We don’t even say we’re married anymore. We refer to ourselves as life partners, where you get into that space where you realize you are literally with somebody for the rest of your life," he said. "There’s no deal breakers. There’s nothing she could do — ever. Nothing that would break our relationship. She has my support till death and it feels so good to get to that space."
Advertisement
This progressive attitude is pretty much the hallmark of their relationship. Pinkett Smith even interviewed her husband's ex-wife, Sheree Fletcher, for her Facebook Watch show, Red Table Talk, for an honest and brave conversation about their strained relationship that ended with apologies and understandings worthy of tears.
"You took the initiative to make things right," Fletcher said to Pinkett Smith on the show. "The one thing I will say about you is you always say, 'Ree, I apologize.' You always owned it. And thank you for that."
More recently, the couple had to defend themselves from divorce rumors, and preached the same kind of ethics.
"[Will and I stay together] because we are family — take out all that whole marriage, relationship, crap — at the end of the day, Will and I are family, I’m going to hold him down," Pinkett Smith told SiriusXM's Shade 45 show Sway In The Morning. "It doesn’t matter, all that relationship and what people think, ideas of a husband and a partner and all that, man, whatever, at the end of the day, that’s a man that can rely on me for the rest of his life, period."
The state of this union is strong.
Advertisement