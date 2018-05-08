Jada Pinkett Smith Had A Moving Conversation With Will Smith's Ex-Wife

For many people, sitting down and hashing things out with your significant other's ex is awkward at best and painful at worse. For Jada Pinkett Smith, however, it's just another important part of being a stepmom and co-parent.
The Gotham actress brought her husband Will Smith's ex-wife Sheree Fletcher onto the very first episode of her new Facebook talk show, Red Table Talk, for an honest conversation not everyone would be willing to have — and even fewer would be willing to have so publicly.
During the episode, which was all about motherhood, Pinkett Smith revealed regret at first dating the Independence Day star, her partner of more than 20 years now, when he was still technically married to Fletcher. She told Fletcher:
Advertisement
"I did not understand marriage, I did not understand divorce, I probably should have fell back."
Fletcher, who split with Smith in 1995, joked back: "You think?"
The two women then had a heartfelt dialogue about what it was like blending their two families. When Pinkett Smith first got together with her actor husband, he already had a son, Trey, from his relationship with Fletcher.
The women also shared a time when they didn't get along quite as well as they are on the talk show. "I [remember saying] 'Bitch, you living in a house I picked out," Fletcher told Pinkett Smith. "[You said] 'It's my house now.'"
Pinkett Smith and Fletcher laughed at their previous argument, but later, got emotional: "You took the initiative to make things right," Fletcher told Pinkett Smith. "The one thing I will say about you is you always say, 'Ree, I apologize.' You always owned it. And thank you for that."
Watching two powerful moms hash out former issues productively and compliment one another's parenting skills might just be what we need to celebrate Mother's Day right.
Watch the full interview below:
Advertisement