Jada Pinkett Smith Says She Doesn't Want Willow To Get Married As Young As She Did

It's hard to believe, but Willow Smith will turn 18 next year, and her mom, actress Jada Pinkett Smith, is already working hard to make sure Willow knows how to run her own life. In a recent interview on Hoda Kotb's SiriusXM show, The Hoda Show, Jada Pinkett Smith chatted about her parenting style and one thing she hopes her daughter won't do that she did as a young woman.
The Girls' Trip star told Kotb that she gives her daughter Willow a lot of freedom because she doesn't want her to get out into the real world and have no idea what she's doing. Pinkett Smith said, "I want her to live as she will live when she's outside of my house so that I can help guide that. I don't want her to leave my house and not have training on what it is to feel like to be independent." There's no question Willow's life as a young person looks a lot different from her mom's, who recently confessed she was a drug dealer when she was younger.
Though Pinkett Smith is helping Willow work toward independence, that doesn't mean she let's her daughter do anything. In fact, the mother of two told Kotb that she has a very strong opinion on one aspect of her daughter's life, love. The 45-year-old actress married Will Smith back in 1997 when she was just 25. Looking back, she realizes she was very young. Kotb asked what advice Pinkett Smith would give to her daughter about marrying young. Her response was, "Don't do that! Don't do that!"
She quickly followed up her answering saying that she would have to put it a little more delicately. Pinkett Smith explained, "I'd have to be very careful if she fell in love when I fell in love and had a possibility of getting married. I would just talk to her, you know? And just say 'Hey, look at this, you know? There's no rush and there's a lot of life to live.'" We think that's some damn good advice for all young women. Although, as we know from her recent interview with Jenny McCarthy, Pinkett Smith doesn't actually care what we or anyone else thinks about how she parents her daughter.
