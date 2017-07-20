Jada Pinkett Smith Says She Doesn't Want Willow To Get Married As Young As She Did

Though Pinkett Smith is helping Willow work toward independence, that doesn't mean she let's her daughter do anything. In fact, the mother of two told Kotb that she has a very strong opinion on one aspect of her daughter's life, love. The 45-year-old actress married Will Smith back in 1997 when she was just 25. Looking back, she realizes she was very young. Kotb asked what advice Pinkett Smith would give to her daughter about marrying young. Her response was, "Don't do that! Don't do that!"