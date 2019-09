Jada Pinkett Smith Says She Doesn't Want Willow To Get Married As Young As She Did

She quickly followed up her answering saying that she would have to put it a little more delicately. Pinkett Smith explained, "I'd have to be very careful if she fell in love when I fell in love and had a possibility of getting married. I would just talk to her, you know? And just say 'Hey, look at this, you know? There's no rush and there's a lot of life to live.'" We think that's some damn good advice for all young women. Although, as we know from her recent interview with Jenny McCarthy, Pinkett Smith doesn't actually care what we or anyone else thinks about how she parents her daughter.