Last month, Jada Pinkett Smith criticized the Tupac Shakur biopic, All Eyez On Me, for misrepresenting her relationship with the late rapper. Now, Pinkett Smith has revealed more about how she knew Tupac. It turns out Pinkett "was a drug dealer" when the two met, the actress revealed in a new interview on SiriusXM's "Sway in the Morning" radio show with Sway Calloway on Wednesday.
"When we first met, I was a drug dealer," Pinkett Smith said of her relationship with Tupac. "As I was coming out of the life, he was going more into the life... I've been having kind of an existential crisis around Pac. Because I was coming out, he was going in, and, you know, there was a point in which we met and then we kind of were going our separate ways."
Pinkett Smith said in the interview that God "saved" her, and she expected him to do the same for the rapper. "That just never happened for him, and so that is something that I am constantly having to confront," she added.
The Girls Trip star also explained that her relationship with Tupac wasn't a romantic one (even though All Eyez On Me insinuates that it was).
"Most people wanna always connect it in this romance thing, and that's just because they don't have the story," Pinkett Smith said on the radio show. "But it was based in survival, how we held each other down... when you have somebody that has your back when you feel like you're nothing, that's everything."
Check out the full interview below — Pinkett Smith's comments about her relationship with Tupac start around the 16:30 mark.
