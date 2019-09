Jada Pinkett Smith Calls Out Tupac Biopic For Misrepresenting Relationship

Pinkett Smith, who developed a close but volatile relationship with Shakur — the platonic BFFs met as teens at the Baltimore School for the Arts and rose to fame in the '90s — called out serious inaccuracies in All Eyez On Me in a series of tweets on Friday. "Forgive me... my relationship to Pac is too precious to me for the scenes in All Eyez On Me to stand as truth," she wrote, going on to point out specific scenes that struck her the wrong way. "Pac never read me that poem. I didn't know that poem existed until it was printed in his book," she tweeted. "Pac never said goodbye to me before leaving for LA. He had to leave abruptly and it wasn't to pursue his career." She continued, "I've never been to any of Pac's shows by his request. We never had an argument backstage."