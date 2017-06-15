Jada Pinkett Smith Calls Out Tupac Biopic For Misrepresenting Relationship

Jada Pinkett Smith has seen the new Tupac Shakur biopic, All Eyez On Me — and she is not impressed. More than that, the actress is "deeply hurt" by the film's misrepresentation of her friendship with the rapper, who would be turning 46 today were he not murdered in a drive-by shooting 21 years ago (the official story on his conspiracy theory-prompting death).
Pinkett Smith, who developed a close but volatile relationship with Shakur — the platonic BFFs met as teens at the Baltimore School for the Arts and rose to fame in the '90s — called out serious inaccuracies in All Eyez On Me in a series of tweets on Friday. "Forgive me... my relationship to Pac is too precious to me for the scenes in All Eyez On Me to stand as truth," she wrote, going on to point out specific scenes that struck her the wrong way. "Pac never read me that poem. I didn't know that poem existed until it was printed in his book," she tweeted. "Pac never said goodbye to me before leaving for LA. He had to leave abruptly and it wasn't to pursue his career." She continued, "I've never been to any of Pac's shows by his request. We never had an argument backstage."
Advertisement
The 45-year-old went on, saying, "The reimagining of my relationship to Pac has been deeply hurtful." However, Pinkett Smith took note to commend the actors who portrayed her and Skakur in the biopic, Kat Graham and Demetrius Shipp Jr., respectively. "To @KatGraham and @Dshippjr this is no fault of yours. Thank you for bringing so much heart and spirit to your roles." She added, "You both did a beautiful job with what you were given. Thank you both." Her final tweet was a birthday message to her late friend. "Happy birthday Pac, you are cradled in my heart for eternity.I love you."
Forgive me... my relationship to Pac is too precious to me for the scenes in All Eyez On Me to stand as truth.— Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) June 16, 2017
Pac never read me that poem. I didn't know that poem existed until it was printed in his book.— Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) June 16, 2017
Pac never said goodbye to me before leaving for LA. He had to leave abruptly and it wasn't to pursue his career.— Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) June 16, 2017
I've never been to any of Pac's shows by his request. We never had an argument backstage.— Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) June 16, 2017
The reimagining of my relationship to Pac has been deeply hurtful.— Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) June 16, 2017
To @KatGraham and @Dshippjr this is no fault of yours. Thank you for bringing so much heart and spirit to your roles.— Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) June 16, 2017
You both did a beautiful job with what you were given. Thank you both.— Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) June 16, 2017
Happy birthday Pac, you are cradled in my heart for eternity.— Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) June 16, 2017
I love you.
Advertisement