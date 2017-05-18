In less than a month, we will have another celebrity biopic to pick apart and scrutinize. This one is sure to stir up some strong love/hate opinions because its subject is such a huge part of hip-hop culture. Named after his fourth studio album — the last project he would release while he was still alive — All Eyez On Me is the upcoming drama about the life of Tupac Shakur. The iconic but complicated rapper and actor is considered by many to be one of the greatest MCs to ever bless the mic. On September 7, 1996, at the height of his career, Tupac was shot multiple times in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas. He died a week later from complications related to his injuries. His murder has never been solved.
Over twenty years after his death, legendary music video director Benny Boom is directing the movie that so many fans of hip-hop have been dying to see. It hits theaters on June 16, what would have been Pac’s 46th birthday. I’m already feeling emotional about it.
There is no way to gauge how good the film will be. Following the success of films like Straight Outta Compton, there is a chance that it could turn out some huge numbers at the box office. But there are also Black biopic failures that stand out as well, like Wendy Williams’ television film about the late Aaliyah. The poor casting choices for that film were the talk of Black Twitter for weeks.
Luckily, it looks like Benny Boom’s team did a pretty good job aligning actors with the famous people they play in All Eyez On Me. Click through these side-by-sides and decide for yourself.