The fiery LatinaMost American audiences were first introduced to Sofia Vergara on Modern Family, where she played Gloria, the new wife of the family patriarch. Since Modern Family, Vergara has repeated her schtick in movies like Hot Pursuit, Machete Kills, and even the critically reviled Emoji Movie, in which she voiced the flamenco dancer.Vergara has responded to being cast in a narrow box on an interview with CNN . "It is the reality. I am a Latin woman. I'm voluptuous, I'm loud, I'm exactly what a Latin woman is. I mean, what am I going to go against it? No. I don't think there's anything bad in being a Latin woman. What is it? That we are loud, that we are passionate, that we are voluptuous? I prefer to be called that than, 'You're boring; you have a flat a**!'"