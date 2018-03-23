Will Smith's Instagram Is Peak Dad Content & We Hope It Never Changes

Will Smith's Instagram account is fresher than any prince who's ever graced Bel-Air, and he knows it. The father of two has devoted a lot of time and effort over the past few months to entertaining his 12.7 million followers by posting top-notch dad content, including everything from videos of himself singing about the dangers of drinking too much to full-blown recreations of his kids' music videos. It's the stuff of gold, people.
But, what's even better than Smith trolling Jaden and Willow online is just how much he really loves using social media. On Thursday, Smith visited The Tonight Show to dish on his newfound passion for photography, which he picked up while working on Darren Aronofsky's new 10-part series, One Strange Rock, for National Geographic.
"I'm alive again, Jimmy!" he exclaimed after host Jimmy Kimmel complimented him on his snapshots, including one Smith took just days before.
He captioned the photo, which is a closeup of a leaf that's situated before a vibrant orange sunset, "It's official y'all - Rapper, Actor, Producer... PHOTOGRAPHER!!"
Most might look at the photo and think, "That's a good shot." But, for Smith, that one sunset in Savannah, Georgia, is worthy of getting the Nat Geo glossy treatment.
"I've seen some of [National Geographic's] photographs, you know, but I'm just saying some of my stuff is hot," he said. "My stuff is hot."
Hey, who are we to stomp out a man's dreams?
Instagram isn't the only platform Smith has been using to document his life. Recently, he started his own YouTube channel, where he films himself facing his biggest fears, hanging out with koala bears, and annoying Willow any chance he gets.
"I cannot believe how much YouTube has awakened me," he says in the trailer video for the channel. "I'm finding my voice. There's so much stuff I wanted to say and so many things I wanted to do. Trying to maintain being Will Smith was keeping me from who I am and help build who I want to be."
At the end of the clip, he hits a lit firework off a deck with a golf club, causing a beautiful explosion. You could say Will Smith realized his full potential in that moment. Things are about to get so much weirder from here, and we can't wait.
