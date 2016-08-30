Jaden & Willow Smith Are The Coolest Siblings In Hollywood

Jaden and Willow Smith might be the coolest teens on the planet. Jaden is fresh from Netflix's Baz Luhrmann-produced Get Down. Willow is the face of Chanel. And now, the latest development in their new-age Hollywood reign: the siblings covered Interview Magazine.
"Willow, you once said that you felt like the two of you were almost like identical twins…Were you guys always that close?" —@pharrell interviews @willowsmith and @christiaingrey for our September cover. Photo @stevenkleinstudio. Styling #KarlTempler. Hair @tomojidai. Hair stylist @marciahamilton. Makeup @diane.kendal. Manicure @honeynailz. Set design #JesseKaufmann. Cc @fabienbaron
The duo were interviewed by Pharrell Williams for the September issue. In a conversation about fame, social media, and youth, the Smith teens shared their feelings about creativity and consciousness.
"There's people, like me and Jaden, who want to utilize social media to elevate the consciousness of those people who feel like all they want from social media is to be famous," Willow told Williams. "Like, you can actually be a voice. You can actually say something that's inspiring and not just make people feel like you need to buy things and be a certain way."
Pause. Please remember that Willow is 15 years old.
Jaden, 18, shared some inspiring words about their famous parents, Will and Jada Pinkett Smith.
"My parents are definitely my biggest role models," Jaden said. "And that's where me and Willow both pull all of our inspiration from to change the world."
Outside of their hyper-creativity and advocacy, they are clearly very close. At the Met Gala, they grooved together, and Jaden seems like a big bro eager to share the spotlight with his little sis.
