Behind The Scenes Of Willow Smith's Chanel Campaign

You may have noticed that the Smith kids are absolutely killing it at the moment. Karate Kid-turned-serious actor Jaden has won over critics with his latest role in Netflix 's new series, The Get Down. Earlier this year. he surprised us by starring in the spring 2016 Louis Vuitton womenswear campaign donning a skirt; he absolutely owned it. But it's little sis Willow we can't stop looking at right now.
She already has an i-D cover, Marc Jacobs campaign, and a story in the upcoming issue of CR Fashion Book under her belt, and was unveiled as the face of Chanel's eyewear line in June. Now, the French fashion house has shared behind-the-scenes film footage from Willow's campaign shoot. It's safe to say we definitely weren't this cool at age 15.
She already has an i-D cover, Marc Jacobs campaign, and a story in the upcoming issue of CR Fashion Book under her belt, and was unveiled as the face of Chanel's eyewear line in June. Now, the French fashion house has shared behind-the-scenes film footage from Willow's campaign shoot. It's safe to say we definitely weren't this cool at age 15.
Advertisement
Karl Lagerfeld chose Willow as his latest muse back in March, and since then, she's been seen consistently in Chanel, everywhere from the Met Ball to front row at the shows. "Being a young African-American woman with dreads, it blows my mind that I’m a Chanel ambassador," the precocious star told Teen Vogue in May. "I’m coming into a new part of my life that is completely unknown, and I’m jumping right in. All I can do from here is continue to shift paradigms and continue to push the envelope further and further."
In the label's fall 2016 eyewear campaign, Willow is shown rocking three different aesthetics —vintage, urban chic, and the Chanel Coco chain. The latest collection features two pairs of eyeglasses and three pairs of sunglasses. Watch Willow ham it up in a photo booth in the below clip:
But Smith definitely isn't the only cool teen on Chanel's radar: 17-year-old Lily-Rose Depp is the new face of Chanel No. 5 L'Eau. Fashion's obsession with youth clearly rages on.
Advertisement