If you haven't heard, Chanel's iconic No. 5 fragrance is getting a cool, fresh makeover. And the brand just tapped an equally cool, fresh face for the campaign: Lily-Rose Depp, Johnny Depp's teenage daughter.
The 16-year-old will appear in the new advertisements for No.5 L'Eau, according to WWD. Depp confirmed the news a couple of hours ago via Instagram, where she's seen smooching a jumbo version of the new fragrance. "I'm so excited to announce that I am the face of the new Chanel Number 5 L'EAU!," she captioned the shot.
The new scent is an invigorating and younger take on the classic Chanel No. 5 — and this casting couldn't be more in line with that direction. But this isn't Depp's first Chanel rodeo. She adds this latest gig to the eyewear contract she snagged with the brand last year. The fashion house also seems to have an affinity for Depp and her family. Her mother, Vanessa Paradis, has been a Chanel ambassador since the '90s, first appearing on the scene to promote the Coco Chanel fragrance.
Lily's father, on the other hand, is the face of Dior fragrances. That's one nice-smelling family.
