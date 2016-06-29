Willow Smith's First Chanel Campaign Is Here (& It's Good)

Ever since Willow Smith was announced as the new face of Chanel in April, we've been waiting for the first editorial to officially commemorate (and thus, cement) the ambassadress' relationship with the iconic fashion house. Like Lily-Rose Depp, Cara Delevingne, and Kristen Stewart before her, Smith joins the (exclusive) universe of Karl Lagerfeld's muses immortalized in a Chanel ad.
The first images of the brand's fall/winter 2016 eyewear campaign, released today, show the 15-year-old model/singer lounging about in a pair of oversized sunglasses and crossed-c joaillerie, as well dancing around in various eyewear frames — all in black and white. Shot by Lagerfeld himself, the photographs prove that Smith can make even the simplest pair of black glasses look very, very cool.
The first images of the brand's fall/winter 2016 eyewear campaign, released today, show the 15-year-old model/singer lounging about in a pair of oversized sunglasses and crossed-c joaillerie, as well dancing around in various eyewear frames — all in black and white. Shot by Lagerfeld himself, the photographs prove that Smith can make even the simplest pair of black glasses look very, very cool.
Advertisement
In a statement issued by Chanel, the label explained that Lagerfeld picked the youngest Smith for her "youth and energy," which the brand believes embodies "her generation’s spirit." In the past, the luxury house has managed to secure break-out fashion darlings for its eyewear campaigns before they truly blow up. (See: The aforementioned Depp, for example). Smith, however, comes to Chanel with professional representation and several high-profile modeling gigs already under her belt, (she met Lagerfeld on a 2014 V magazine shoot, when she was just 13).
But that Chanel seal of approval isn't bestowed on just any stylish teen (regardless of famous pedigree) — and Smith doesn't take the responsibility lightly. "Being a young African-American woman with dreads, it blows my mind that I’m a Chanel ambassador," she told Teen Vogue in May. "I’m coming into a new part of my life that is completely unknown, and I’m jumping right in. All I can do from here is continue to shift paradigms and continue to push the envelope further and further."
We've already seen a lot of front-row and red-carpet slayage from the multi-hyphenate teen, but this is surely just the beginning of Smith's modeling career. And, given older sibling Jaden's relationship with Louis Vuitton, we suspect their family's fashion takeover is imminent. For now, though, we'll just be replaying these 15-second Chanel-ified clips to fête the chicest National Sunglasses Day ever.
But that Chanel seal of approval isn't bestowed on just any stylish teen (regardless of famous pedigree) — and Smith doesn't take the responsibility lightly. "Being a young African-American woman with dreads, it blows my mind that I’m a Chanel ambassador," she told Teen Vogue in May. "I’m coming into a new part of my life that is completely unknown, and I’m jumping right in. All I can do from here is continue to shift paradigms and continue to push the envelope further and further."
We've already seen a lot of front-row and red-carpet slayage from the multi-hyphenate teen, but this is surely just the beginning of Smith's modeling career. And, given older sibling Jaden's relationship with Louis Vuitton, we suspect their family's fashion takeover is imminent. For now, though, we'll just be replaying these 15-second Chanel-ified clips to fête the chicest National Sunglasses Day ever.
Advertisement