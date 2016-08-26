If you keep up to date with the reigning kings and queens of the fashion and entertainment worlds, you might have noticed that the Smith kids are absolutely killing it at the moment. Karate Kid-turned-serious actor Jaden has won over critics with his latest role in new Netflix series The Get Down and earlier this year surprised us by starring in the SS16 Louis Vuitton womenswear campaign, in a skirt, and he absolutely owned it.
His little sis, who already has an i-D cover, Marc Jacobs campaign, and new fashion story in the upcoming issue of CR Fashion Book under her glittering Chanel belt was unveiled as the face of the French fashion house's eyewear line a couple of months ago. And now Chanel has shared behind-the-scenes film footage from Willow's campaign shoot and it's safe to say we definitely weren't this cool at 15.
Karl Lagerfeld chose Smith Junior Junior as his latest muse back in March, and since then Willow has been seen consistently in Chanel, everywhere from the Met Ball to front row at the shows. Speaking to Teen Vogue in May, the precocious star stated: "Being a young African-American woman with dreads, it blows my mind that I’m a Chanel ambassador... Like, how am I a Chanel ambassador? It is so beautiful. I’m coming into a new part of my life that is completely unknown, and I’m jumping right in. All I can do from here is continue to shift paradigms and continue to push the envelope further and further. But I am doing it every day just by being myself."
In the AW16 eyewear campaign we see Willow rocking three styles – vintage, urban chic, and the Chanel Coco chain – and the latest collection features two pairs of optical glasses and three pairs of sunglasses.
Smith isn't the only teen on Chanel's radar as 17-year-old Lily-Rose Depp is the new face of Chanel No. 5 L'Eau. Fashion's obsession with youth clearly rages on...
