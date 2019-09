Karl Lagerfeld chose Smith Junior Junior as his latest muse back in March, and since then Willow has been seen consistently in Chanel, everywhere from the Met Ball to front row at the shows. Speaking to Teen Vogue in May, the precocious star stated: "Being a young African-American woman with dreads, it blows my mind that I’m a Chanel ambassador... Like, how am I a Chanel ambassador? It is so beautiful. I’m coming into a new part of my life that is completely unknown, and I’m jumping right in. All I can do from here is continue to shift paradigms and continue to push the envelope further and further. But I am doing it every day just by being myself."In the AW16 eyewear campaign we see Willow rocking three styles – vintage, urban chic, and the Chanel Coco chain – and the latest collection features two pairs of optical glasses and three pairs of sunglasses.