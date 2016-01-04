Jaden Smith Lands An Unlikely Fashion Gig

Jaden Smith, 17-year-old Hollywood child who doesn't adhere to gender norms, is an immensely deep Twitter philosopher, and a reported future author, can now add one other unlikely feat to his resume: earning a front-and-center spot in Nicolas Ghesquière's latest campaign for Louis Vuitton.
Posing alongside models Sarah Brannon, Rianne van Rompaey, and Jean Campbell, Smith sports a black-and-white knit top, leather jacket, and — almost expectedly — an embellished skirt from the brand's spring/summer 2016 womenswear collection. Though a Louis Vuitton advertorial doesn't seem like a likely place for Jaden Smith to land (if anything, we would have bet on Balmain, a favorite of both his parents and his Kardashian-Jenner BFFs), he shared the image on Instagram Monday afternoon, thanking Ghesquière "for the opportunity to impact this world."
While many have found it shocking to see Smith wearing a skirt, this isn't the first time he's worn unconventional pieces of clothing — or sought to break gender norms. A proponent of clothing as a form of true self-expression, he has, over the past year alone, been seen donning a dress on numerous occasions (including at prom), and has readily shared his nonconformity on social media (in April, he posted a dressing-room selfie to social media that read: "Went To TopShop To Buy Some Girl Clothes, I Mean 'Clothes'").
Sure, some of the things Smith says may leave people wondering what the hell he's talking about, but when it comes to dressing for yourself (and not for society's expectations), well, we think he's crystal clear (and definitely onto something).
