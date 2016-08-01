Picture 1970s New York. What comes to mind? Bell bottoms, disco, Studio 54? Music buffs aside, you’ll be forgiven for not knowing that during the heyday of disco, another even bigger cultural revolution was being born over in the Bronx: hip hop.



This captivating period of hip hop’s prehistory is the subject of Baz Luhrmann’s new Netflix venture and first foray onto the small screen called The Get Down. Starring Jaden Smith and Jimmy Smits in a crowd of otherwise unknown faces, the show follows the lives of young teenagers growing up in the poverty-stricken, gang-ruled Bronx with no money, no prospects but a hell of a lot of ambition and talent.



With the same mashup of longing romance, ballsy attitude and non-stop action of Luhrmann’s Romeo + Juliet, and an equally irresistible soundtrack, you’ll want to climb through the screen and join the party.



Catherine Martin, the costume designer for the first episode, is no stranger to the wardrobe complications of big casts and even bigger productions. She’s worked with Luhrmann since being producer and set designer on Romeo + Juliet in 1996 (and has been married to him since 1997; the couple have two children together.)



Since then, Martin has become one of Hollywood’s most revered costumers and set designers, winning two Academy Awards for Moulin Rouge! in 2002 and another two for The Great Gatsby in 2014. The old cliché of ‘behind every great man stands a great woman’ could not be more true for the pair; Luhrmann has found success through his ability to reinterpret stories and contextualise traditional themes in untraditional settings, and Martin brought these reinterpretations to life.



But where the couple’s previous films have found them dealing with characters from Paris at the turn of last century and 1920s America, the people who lived in the time of The Get Down are still around today and that may partly explain the vividness with which Martin, and the lead costume designer for the series Jeriana San Juan, are able to portray late ‘70s New York.