With Netflix's many original series' taking on a superheroic flair lately, the trailer for The Get Down promises a highly-anticipated break from the costumed crusader monotony.
The series, executive produced by Baz Luhrmann (Moulin Rouge) and rapper Nas, will follow a group of kids living in the South Bronx as they ditch Disco in favor of a new genre of music on the rise: Hip-hop.
The musical drama is set in 1977, and this new trailer dives a little deeper than the previous one, getting more into how the show will examine the era's dance and music scene over the course of six episodes.
It looks like there will be some contention in the form of a religious girl who's heart belongs to disco, as well as one character's involvement in the drug business. The show will star Shameik Moore (Dope), Jimmy Smits, Giancarlo Esposito, and features Jaden Smith.
From the look of the trailer, these kids may not have super strength, but they've got some talents of their own.
The Get Down premieres Friday, August 12th.
