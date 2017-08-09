Barack Obama Had A Hilarious Response To This Potential Casting Decision

A lot of actors have played Barack Obama — Devon Terrell, Parker Sawyers, and Jordan Peele on Key & Peele, to name a few. But one very prominent actor has yet to take on the role, despite the fact that he seems perfect for it. During Tuesday's premiere episode of Carpool Karaoke: The Series, host James Corden prodded Will Smith about whether or not he's considered playing the 44th president, as People reports. Turns out, he has discussed the possibility, and with Barack Obama himself. And Obama had the perfect response.
"He told me that he felt confident that I had the ears for the role," Smith said. Yikes!
More than likely, this was a joke — our former president loves to talk about his famous appendages. In 2005, as per New York Magazine, Obama poked fun at his ears during an address at the Herb Block foundation.
"It's been a pretty busy week, but I figured I'd better do my best to show up here, since I can't think of an easier target for political cartoonists than a tall, skinny guy with big ears and a funny name," he began.
White House photographer Pete Souza told CBS News that when Obama saw a photo of himself and the Easter Bunny, the president called the duo "the two most famous sets of ears in Washington."
Even Michelle Obama has joined in the fun. On an episode of Ellen in 2016, the First Lady told Golden State Warriors player Steph Curry to target Obama's ears when trash-talking the president. (Curry, a guest on the show, was discussing how the president rags on him when they play golf together.)
"As you're putting, you want to say: 'The shadow from your ears is really messing up my putt.' Try that one," Obama advised.
Safe to say, our 44th president has more than the right to make fun of Will Smith for his ears. Watch the full episode of Carpool Karaoke: The Series, below.
