Pete Souza Shared Some Memorable Stories Behind His Famous Obama Photos

"I like this picture for two reasons. One, you see Sasha on the left who's like, 'Oh my god, my dad is embarrassing me.' The two coaches for her basketball team had prior committments, so POTUS stepped in and was coach for the day. This is during a time out. These are like eight-year-old girls, playing basketball and he thinks it's the NBA finals; That tells you a lot about him — he's a very competitive guy. I got to know some of these girls, including number five, Olivia. Last summer, Olivia, as a high school student, interned in my office for a month because she has an interest in photography"