Proof That Will & Jada Are The Coolest Parents Ever

Hollywood has some powerful, distinguished families. Angelina Jolie comes from silver screen royalty. So does Kate Hudson. But if you're looking for the coolest Hollywood family, the Smiths are the ultimate brood. Will Smith, his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, and their kids, Trey, Willow, and Jaden, are taking on the entertainment industry and sticking together to prove that family really does come first.
In the past few years, Willow and Jaden have stepped into the spotlight, starring in films with their dear old dad — Willow in I Am Legend (2007) and Jaden in The Pursuit of Happyness (2006) and After Earth (2013) — and on their own. Jaden took a starring turn in The Karate Kid (2010) and had a regular role on the critically acclaimed Atlanta. Willow? She's the face of Chanel, which isn't too shabby, and has released hit singles that you had stuck in your head for months. Trey appeared alongside Will in the music video for 1998's "Just the Two of Us." And while we're sure that dad helped out, each kids' talent shined through in every role.
But how did they get that drive? From their parents of course. Will and Jada have been a powerful force in Hollywood and set an amazing example for their family.
"He's got one of the most beautiful, most generous hearts," Jada says in one interview. "Just how he loves people."
And Will keeps it real: "I tell the kids all the time, 'Mommy and daddy are rich. Y'all are broke," he said in the same interview.
But the kids get it. After all, with successful projects to their names, they're getting a taste of their own success. "We have such a strong bond and I love them both because they're always there for me," Willow says of her parents. "You guys are a big part of my life."
The kids support each other, too. Trey, an accomplished DJ that goes by the name AcE, enlisted his half sibs for his music video, "Find You Somewhere."
Jada and Will are proud of their kids' accomplishments, but they insist that they're most proud of how their kids grew up to be respectful of themselves and others. Now that's something to admire.
