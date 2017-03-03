Proof That Will & Jada Are The Coolest Parents Ever

In the past few years, Willow and Jaden have stepped into the spotlight, starring in films with their dear old dad — Willow in I Am Legend (2007) and Jaden in The Pursuit of Happyness (2006) and After Earth (2013) — and on their own. Jaden took a starring turn in The Karate Kid (2010) and had a regular role on the critically acclaimed Atlanta. Willow? She's the face of Chanel, which isn't too shabby, and has released hit singles that you had stuck in your head for months. Trey appeared alongside Will in the music video for 1998's "Just the Two of Us." And while we're sure that dad helped out, each kids' talent shined through in every role.