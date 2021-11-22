In King Richard, we see Richard as his daughters’ coach but also as their fierce (sometimes too fierce) protector, encouraging them to set their own boundaries and rules of engagement as Black athletes in the public eye. From the very beginning, Richard placed an emphasis on fun as the main fuel for their pursuit of tennis; he might have raised Venus and Serena to be champions, but they were kids before anything else, and his philosophy was that they had to love the game in order to keep winning. And whenever things weren’t fun for his kids because of the clear bias much of the tennis industry had against them as Black girls dominating the sport, he stepped in to defend his girls. In Venus’ infamous 1995 interview with ABC News journalist John McKenzie, Richard famously interjected to push back against the reporter’s line of questioning about his child’s confidence about her ability.