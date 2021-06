Naomi Osaka And The Necessity Of Refusal

June Jordan’s 1980 “ A Poem About My Rights ” so righteously articulates refusal. She says “I can't tell you who set things up like this but I can tell you that from now on my resistance, my simple and daily and nightly self-determination may very well cost you your life.” Hundreds of thousands of workers in America who could not refuse work during this pandemic died as a result. What would it mean if we saw ourselves in the simple, daily, and nightly moments of refusal? What would it mean if we didn't need to see ourselves or be inspired by celebrities when our community members are right in front of us? What would it mean to avenge those who died at the hands of exploitation and to stand in solidarity with those currently fighting?