Over the years, Osaka has shown signs of and has explicitly admitted to struggling with depression and anxiety, much of which is escalated by press at tournaments and likely the impact of hypervisibility from being a famous athlete. She was seen crying after she won her match with her idol Serena Williams, who was then lambasted in the press for being a poor sport compared to Osaka; she admitted to being sad during a press interview in 2019 and she cried while answering questions. The world has watched this woman struggle and is still making unnecessary demands of her. While Venus and Serena Williams and many other Black athletes have publicly come to her defence after her withdrawal from the French Open, many white people in positions of power, like tennis legend Billie Jean King and noted bigot and misogynoirist Piers Morgan, believe Osaka should work at the expense of herself. But Osaka refused.

