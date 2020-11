Will Smith Just Did The Impossible: Bring Janet Hubert Back To Fresh Prince

Just as the trailer was about to end, in walked Janet Hubert, better known as the original Aunt Viv. Fans of the show were excited but surprised to see the actress taking part in the reunion because she and Smith have spent the past two decades years embroiled in a very serious public beef . After starring in Fresh Prince for its first three season, Hubert was fired from the show, and Reid was brought into to take on the role of the Will's stylish maternal aunt . The move is still widely considered one of the worst TV switch ups of all time — is it just me, or did Aunt Viv's personality change, too? — but the show continued nonetheless, with Reid sticking it out until its series finale in 1996.