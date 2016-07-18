Tatyana Ali is all grown-up, and officially married. People is reporting that the 37-year-old actress married her beau, Dr. Vaughn Rasberry, in Beverly Hills on July 17.
"I'm just excited," Ali told People before walking down the aisle. "All of our family is coming into town!"
US Weekly is reporting that Ali, who's best known for her role as Ashley Banks on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, donned a custom off-white Amsale gown for her special day. The couple's close friends and family attended the ceremony, but it's unclear if any fellow Fresh Prince alums were present.
The couple met on dating website eHarmony in 2014. They announced their engagement — and her pregnancy — in March. Vaughn, who's an English professor at Stanford, proposed to The November Rule actress after a 45-minute hike in Yosemite, California.
"[He] proposed in the most picturesque clearing," she told US Weekly at the time. "Just the two of us. It was so thoughtful and perfect. We’re best friends."
The Young and the Restless alum told People she hoped she and her husband would be able to savor every moment of their wedding and honeymoon.
"What I've heard from a lot of friends and people that have gone through weddings, is that it goes by fast," she said. "I hope that we really get to savor every moment — just talking about all the things that we experienced and got to see and what people did and what they talked about. I hope that we don't feel like, 'Oh my god, it happened and now it's done.' I hope that we're relaxed and kind of centered enough to really experience it."
A wishing tree is one thing Ali hopes will stay with the couple as they prepare to welcome their first child.
"We're doing a wishing tree," Ali told People. "We saw it up in northern California. It'll have ribbons on it and people can put wishes on it. We did that because it's a tree that we can bring with us."
