The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is one of those rare '90s sitcoms whose stars were just beginning to grow brighter. Will Smith, obviously, became the biggest box office draw in the world. That's unlike people like Jennifer Aniston, Jerry Seinfeld, Jason Alexander, and Ted Danson. All of those people had perfectly fine careers, but none of them will ever be as famous as when they were on the shows that formed their star personas.
Now, Alfonso Ribeiro has treated us to an image of the Fresh Prince cast all grown up and then some.
"Always amazing to spend an afternoon with my Fresh Prince family," he captioned the photo. "Wishing that James Avery was still with us to make this complete."
Avery, who played Uncle Phil, died in 2014.
This doesn't necessarily mean anything. We're not likely to see a Fresh Prince reboot any time soon, for example. But Will Smith may have grown up to replace Uncle Phil.
For now, this picture will have to be enough.
