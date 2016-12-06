Here's Exactly When Will Smith Will Do A Fresh Prince Reboot

Reboots, now more than ever, are all the rage. Fueled by the recent phenomenon of Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life and even lesser lights like Family Guy making successful returns to the air, the silly season of speculation is in full bloom.
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, '90s icon that it is, is a logical choice to reboot. Indeed, reports surfaced last year that Will Smith could produce a reboot of the show in the very near future. The recent reboots have all, Mummy excepted, included the participation of their stars. So would Smith be interested in returning to his royal title?
"I'm not doing it," Smith tells ET. "If somebody wanted to, I would probably let them, but I have no intention."
But, like, maybe in the future?
"I don't think ever, like pretty close to when hell freezes over," Smith told E! News in August.
Smith also quickly shot down the rumor that son Jaden might star in the old Smith role with an emphatic: “Nooooo!”
Watch an interview with Smith below.
