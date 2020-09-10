30 Years Later, The Style From The Fresh Prince of Bel Air Is Still Fresh

Three decades ago today, on September 10, 1990, Will Smith — or, more accurately, the fictional version of him — moved in with his aunty and uncle in Bel Air, thus beginning the phenomenon that is The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. The NBC sitcom lasted six seasons, launched Smith’s career, and featured guest appearances by Naomi Campbell and Oprah. The style — not just on Smith, but also on Ashley Banks (played by Tatyana Ali), Hilary Banks (Karyn Parsons), Monique (Kim Fields), Jackie Ames (Tyra Banks), and of course, Carlton Banks (Alfonso Ribeiro) — is another legacy that Fresh Prince of Bel-Air left behind when the last episode aired back in 1996.
The show’s fashion was so good, in fact, that, to commemorate the 30th anniversary, a clothing line inspired by Smith and his music partner DJ Jazzy Jeff, just launched. The 30-piece line is exactly what you’d expect: a nostalgic collection of letterman jackets, brightly colored T-shirts and sweatsuits, socks, hats, masks, and bags that look straight off the set of the show.
But it's the original trends from the show’s six-season arc, that are just as relevant today as they were in the ‘90s, that we're inspired by. Think tennis attire — from pleated mini skirts to varsity sweaters — on Ashley and Carlton, groutfits and ‘90s sportswear on Jackie, and plenty of gold jewelry to go around on Hilary. Monique’s fringe coat is also something we wouldn't hesitate to wear today, as are Ashley’s sparkly tights.
Ahead, we rounded up some of the show’s memorable looks. And, as an added bonus, made copying them all easier than ever before.
