Why Are So Many White Women Suddenly Wearing So Much Gold Jewelry?

The Kardashians and Jenners may be some of the more famous faces but they aren’t the only ones who are profiting from this aesthetic. “White women continue to follow and actively copy Black women without flaw,” says Wanna Thompson, a writer and content creator who often critiques mainstream culture for her 24.K followers on Twitter . “They use us as ‘inspo’ and rid of the origin when it’s convenient for them.” Plus, she says, “thanks to Instagram, the now popular “Instagram Baddie” aesthetic that derives from Black women has been watered down and adapted by white fashion/beauty influencers who want to be seen as “cultured” or edgy. “This isn’t a mistake, this is deliberate,” she continues. “Black women have always been ‘what’s cool’ or ‘what’s hot’ and white women know this. Most of us have been wearing gold chains since birth, it’s sort of like a ‘rite of passage’ for many of us. When someone doesn’t have any connection to something and they’re just wearing it to feel included or trendy, you could feel the difference.”