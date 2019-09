Unfortunately, the Stella Artois commercial might be the last time we see her as Carrie, being that any hope for Sex and the City 3 seems to have disappeared at this point. But SJP definitely has enough to keep her busy without stepping back into Carrie’s Manolos for another movie — even if this new ad might make fans miss the beloved character even more. And who knows? Maybe if the commercial generates buzz, it’ll be enough to get the cast thinking that a reboot might actually be a good idea. Kim Cattrall, we’re ready when you are.