It’s been almost 15 years since the series finale of Sex and the City aired on HBO, but Carrie Bradshaw is alive and well — at least, according to Stella Artois. In Sarah Jessica Parker’s Super Bowl advert, she reprised her role as Carrie Bradshaw, giving fans a major dose of nostalgia. But what is Sarah Jessica Parker doing in 2019? You know, besides starring in an advert that aired on the biggest night for adverts of the year in the US.
Although she isn’t drinking Cosmos and doling out relationship advice on SATC anymore, Parker is still making TV magic for HBO. Right now, she stars in Divorce, which was renewed for a third season in November. In the show, Parker plays Frances, a woman grappling with the end of her marriage. Last year, she also starred in Here and Now alongside Common and Renee Zellweger, playing a jazz singer who is diagnosed with a brain tumour.
But that’s not all that Parker is up to these days. She’s also dipping her toe in the world of publishing with her own imprint for Crown and Hogarth, serving as the editorial director of SJP for Hogarth. According to the imprint’s website, she publishes “works of fiction that reflect her own taste as a reader.”
My dear and fellow bookworms. I cannot wait to get Claire Adam’s stunning novel GOLDEN CHILD in your hands, on your stack or in your backpack. This debut is a gorgeous, deeply affecting and unforgettable story of family, love, and survival. I'm so proud to present our second book from #SJPforHogarth and so excited to announce its publishing date of January 29th! Available for pre-order now. Visit the link in bio to claim a special gift for pre-ordering the book. X, SJ
And if you follow her on Instagram, you already know that this lady is constantly on the go. Whether she’s travelling, spending time with her family, or posting videos of her cat, if you’re a fan, she’s definitely worth the follow.
Unfortunately, the Stella Artois advert might be the last time we see her as Carrie, seeing as any hope for Sex and the City 3 seems to have disappeared at this point. But SJP definitely has enough to keep her busy without stepping back into Carrie’s Manolos for another movie — even if this new ad might make fans miss the beloved character even more. And who knows? Maybe if the commercial generates buzz, it’ll be enough to get the cast thinking that a reboot might actually be a good idea. Kim Cattrall, we’re ready when you are.
