During your youth, you probably shared an affinity for charm necklaces with your BFF. And while sentimental at the time, those candy store puzzle hearts probably ended up tangled at the bottom of your jewelry box when more sophisticated pieces entered your life. But as we’ve continued to see wrapped around the necks of just about every fashion person out there, the charm necklace has taken center stage once again.
Adding the finishing touch to any outfit, pendants of today come in a
variety of forms, and are often best layered with other pieces to add the signature, personal flair that makes an ensemble feel uniquely you. And with the rise in popularity for the style across the board, there’s truly something special to fit every style and sentiment out there in the universe.
variety of forms, and are often best layered with other pieces to add the signature, personal flair that makes an ensemble feel uniquely you. And with the rise in popularity for the style across the board, there’s truly something special to fit every style and sentiment out there in the universe.
So whether you’re looking to treat yourself to a new personalized charm, a decorated zodiac symbol to add to your favorite chain, or perhaps a unique necklace to gift and rekindle your best friend love again, you're bound to uncover that new jewelry staple with the range of 29 charming pendants ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.