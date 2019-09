Nowadays, the rule of thumb for jewelry is pretty clear: the more the merrier. We layer so many necklaces on top of each other that waking up without a tangled mess around our necks is impossible, our hands are stacked with a ring (if not multiple) on every finger and we're on a first-name basis with the local piercing dude. Needless to say, the days of taking a minimalist stance in this department are officially a thing of the past. So naturally, we're always on the hunt for new brands to add to our collections.