10 Under-The-Radar Jewelry Brands We're Loving On Insta

Our days of buying fast-fashion jewelry are waning — we've gone through pairs of earrings that have left our lobes sore, rings that have turned our fingers green, and clasps that have broken after just two wears (if that!). Since we were in a rut (read: desperate need) and looking for some new, fun, not-run-of-the-mill jewelry that won't chip into the old vacation budget, we, of course, turned to Instagram.
Over the past year, indie jewelry brands have found a new home on the social media platform — and we're glad they did. Late-night scrolls through our feed have now turned into the ideal time to scoop up the baubles we've been craving. And while we're hesitant to even share these rad under-the-radar brands with anyone but our bank accounts, it's impossible to deny that we want everyone's ears and necks to be as next-level decked-out as possible. Just throw on a piece from any of the 10 cool-girl companies ahead with jeans and a tee, and you're out the door looking fresh, without even trying.
