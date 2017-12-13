These days, Instagram is everything. It's a place to post photos of your dog, brunch, and envy-inducing vacation — but it's also a place for storytelling, activism, self-expression, and, of course, our favorite pastime: shopping.
Thanks to the social media platform, our ability to score the clothing and accessories of our dreams is infinite — and that's because tons of indie shops, makers, and designers have tapped the community as a place to flourish, sell their goods, and emphasize their missions. Here, nothing is off-limits; from rare vintage finds to international luxury labels and handmade pieces, Instagram has become the place to discover new brands and get your hands on the items no one else will have.
Shopping on Instagram also has a charming community feel — the sellers correspond with customers in the comment sections, making the online experience feel more personal. Some allow you to purchase items by simply leaving a comment, while others provide their phone numbers or e-mail addresses to buy. Plus, the stores that are doing it right also post some inspirational and aspirational imagery alongside their products, so you never feel like you're being sold to 24/7.
Okay, can you tell we're kind of calling Instagram the new e-commerce? With that in mind, we've rounded up 16 brands and shops around the nation, the world, and the internet that you should follow ASAP. With these stores, the best stuff doesn't last long; click on to broaden your followings beyond your high school besties to a world of rad labels and secret style treasures.