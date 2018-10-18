There's a time and a place for maximalist jewelry. Take this past summer, for example, when beach-y shells and beaded fruit were strung around our every limb. But there will always come the time when you'll tire of oversized earrings and multi-colored friendship bracelets and opt for something a little more minimalistic. So unless you have a beach vacation on the horizon or plan to dress up as Spencer Pratt for Halloween, the moment has come to put those kitschy pieces to rest.
First things first, minimal does not equate to being boring. All it means is that you can wear it more and get way more bang for your buck. What are you more likely to gravitate towards on the regular? $300 beaded cherry earrings, or classic gold hoops that cost the same? Exactly. So this fall, why not try a pendant necklace or simple pair of white gold studs that you can wear to any and every occasion? And if you're not sure where to start, here's 16 options, from bracelets to rings, that just so happen to ring in under $500.
