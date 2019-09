First things first, minimal does not equate to being boring. All it means is that you can wear it more and get way more bang for your buck. What are you more likely to gravitate towards on the regular? $300 beaded cherry earrings, or classic gold hoops that cost the same? Exactly. So this fall, why not try a pendant necklace or simple pair of white gold studs that you can wear to any and every occasion? And if you're not sure where to start, here's 16 options, from bracelets to rings , that just so happen to ring in under $500.