Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Bracelets
Fashion
Colorful Jewelry That's Perfect For Spring
by
Eliza Huber
More from Bracelets
Fashion
Looking To Buy Some Jewelry For Your S.O. This Valentine's Day? Here's...
Eliza Huber
Feb 5, 2019
Shopping
The Nostalgic Jewelry Of Our Childhoods Is Back In Time For Valentine's Day
Bobby Schuessler
Feb 2, 2019
Fashion
17 Minimal Jewelry Pieces We’re Eyeing This Fall
Eliza Huber
Oct 18, 2018
Fashion
Princess Eugenie’s Earrings Were A Gift From Her Husband
Princess Eugenie's Peter Pilotto wedding gown certainly took our breath away — those motifs! That neckline! Her scar! — but we couldn't help but
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
The Jewelry Trends You're Going To Start Seeing Everywhere
There are two types of jewelry we avidly invest in: the symbolic, life-long pieces (like wedding bands or future family heirlooms) and the day-to-day
by
Ray Lowe
Shopping
7 Places To Stalk For The Best Vintage Jewelry
Save for trendy chokers and, well, anything spiked, jewelry doesn’t exactly go out of style in six-month cycles like the latest It bag or the season’s
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Wellness
This Woman Accidentally Let Her Niece Wear A Sex Toy As A Bracelet
After having her boyfriend spend the night over, one young woman learned the hard way that leaving your sex toys out in the open could have some
by
Kimberly Truong
Fashion
Tory Burch, Kerry Washington, & More Want You To #EmbraceAmbition
To coincide with International Women's Day and Women's History Month, Tory Burch (and her namesake foundation) has teamed up with all of your favorite
by
Landon Peoples
Shopping
That Tiffany & Co. Bracelet Your Teen Self Dreamed Of Has Grown U...
Tiffany & Co. was our favorite brand to drool over growing up because it personified everything we thought it meant to be a successful adult. It's
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Pop Culture
Kylie Jenner Took Tyga To A Gun Range For His Birthday
How do you celebrate bae's birthday when you're Kylie Jenner? By showering them with expensive gifts and taking them to the gun range, of course. On
by
Ally Hickson
Celebrity Style
Ivanka Trump Learns To Maybe Not Send A Media Alert About Her $10...
Now that Donald Trump has been elected to the highest office in the U.S., many have pondered what will happen to all of the corporations that bear his
by
Ana Colon
Celebrity Style
The
PLL
Cast Sees Your Friendship Bracelets, Raises You ...
The end of Pretty Little Liars is imminent, as filming just wrapped on the hit series' seventh season. Luckily, the cast has a very cool matching item
by
Alexandra Ilyashov
Tech
This Smartphone Is Basically A Slap Bracelet
Hold up — the slap bracelet of your youth is making a major 21st-century comeback. Imagine taking your smartphone, slapping it around your wrist, and
by
Madeline Buxton
Shopping
The New Jewelry To Add To Your OOTD
When you have your daily outfit routine down pat, it's easy to leave it be. Your clothes and shoes may change out on a regular basis, but we all have
by
Ray Lowe
Living
10 Creative Ideas For Your "Something Blue"
If there’s one wedding tradition that has truly withstood the test of time, it’s "something old, something new, something borrowed, and something
by
Angela Tafoya
Health Trends
Would You Ditch Coffee For A Caffeine Bracelet?
At this point, we have every possible way of getting our caffeine fix. Yes, there's coffee — but there are also pills, energy drinks for the
by
Jessica Chou
Fashion
Kylie Jenner Needed A Security Guard To Free Her From Her Cartier...
Of all the ways you can peer into Kylie Jenner's life these days — her family's reality show, Instagram, her namesake app — Snapchat offers the most
by
Ana Colon
Fashion
Forget Your Summer Camp Bling, This Is Friendship Jewelry Of The ...
Gone are the days of carefully braiding together pieces of thread (and getting immensely frustrated while trying to undo flawed knots) in the name of
by
Ana Colon
Shopping
Naked Jewelry? Yes, It's A Thing & You'll Want To Try It
Season after season, we subject our closets to thoughtful edits, tossing out fussy and once-worn pieces in favor of silhouettes we actually love. Our
by
Ana Colon
Shopping
Grown-Up Friendship Bracelets To Gift Your BFF Today
On the off chance your bestie hasn't spammed your wall letting you know, it's National Best Friend Day! You and your BFF have come a long way since the
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
Why The Fashion World Is Buzzing About This Bracelet
If there’s one thing we love more than quirky-cool fashion, it’s fashion with a function — after all, we’re busy. And, if it’s uncomfortable,
by
Allison Daniels
Tech
Intel's MICA Bracelet Now Gets R29 Notifications
Intel's sleekly designed smart bracelet, the MICA (short for "My Intelligent Communication Accessory"), just added a new feature we hope you'll love:
by
Christina Bonnington
Designers
Burberry Introduces A New Collectible (& It Only Costs $295)
There are a few items in the world of fashion that are universally coveted. Show a woman a Burberry trench, for example, and she'll go for it
by
Connie Wang
Designers
How A Gold Bangle Gets Its Shine
Admittedly, $495 is a lot to spend on a bracelet. But, Maiyet's gold bangle is worth every dollar. Not only is it made by hand and plated in 18k
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Fashion
Will This New Gadget Change Everything?
With all the buzzy fashion collabs these days, only a select few truly live up to the hype. Sure, we'll get butterflies thinking about the
by
Jinnie Lee
Shopping
Help! My Bracelets Make Annoying Noises When I Type
The only thing we want to be clickity-clackiting at our desks are our fingers on a keyboard. Anything else tends to throw off our word count, err, rhythm.
by
Ellen Hoffman
Shopping
Here's The Only Jewelry You'll Want To Wear For Fall
Your closet may be home to more outfits, shoes, and bags than it's intended to hold. Thankfully, the newest objects of our affection won't take up too
by
Ellen Hoffman
Trends
Phone-Charging Bracelets Are Now A Thing — What's Next?
One of the most beautiful spawn born from the union of fashion and technology is probably the wearable charging device. Gone is that feeling of despair
by
Venus Wong
Designers
Pamela Love's New Collection Has Magic Powers
Like basically everyone, we've long been fans of Pamela Love's jewelry. It's dainty enough to wear every day, but isn't girly. It's substantial enough to
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Styling Tips
This Summer’s Friendship Bracelet Is An Arm Party Of One
It's a hard fact of life: As we grow and change, so do our friendship...bracelets. In elementary school, you wove them yourself with embroidery thread,
by
Sarah Esocoff
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted