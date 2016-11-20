Kylie Jenner Took Tyga To A Gun Range For His Birthday

How do you celebrate bae's birthday when you're Kylie Jenner? By showering them with expensive gifts and taking them to the gun range, of course.
On Saturday, Jenner documented Tyga's birthday celebration on Snapchat. Yes, we all saw her Snaps of naughty birthday cupcakes and her Instagram with Tyga from a steamy photo shoot, but there was more fun in the hours after.
The couple and some friends — including Jenner's BFF, Jordyn Woods — headed to the shooting range. And if you think that's the end of Tyga's birthday weekend celebration, you'd be mistaken.
Jenner made sure to give Tyga some major bling as a gift. Plus, there's a big birthday dinner, complete with a cake made just for him.
Click ahead for pictures from Tyga's epic birthday weekend. It's everything you'd expect it to be.
