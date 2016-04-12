If there’s one wedding tradition that has truly withstood the test of time, it’s "something old, something new, something borrowed, and something blue." The first three are pretty easy, but that whole "something blue" thing might prove to be a bit more challenging. Before you wrack your brain thinking of ways to add it into the mix, hear us out.
If you’re looking to add a splash of modern to the age-old tradition, there are plenty of ways to do it creatively. From a bold makeup look to a subtle, color-tinged veil, we’ve got 10 ideas for incorporating some blue hues into your big day, ahead.