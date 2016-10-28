The end of Pretty Little Liars is imminent, as filming just wrapped on the hit series' seventh season. Luckily, the cast has a very cool matching item to commemorate each other and their time in Rosewood. Nope, we're not talking tried-and-true friendship bracelets. The Liars took the friendship token to the next level with coordinating jackets.
Shay Mitchell instagrammed an emotional tribute to the show, featuring a shot of herself, Ashley Benson, Lucy Hale, Sasha Pieterse, and Troian Bellisario. They're each decked out in red and navy varsity jackets embroidered with each actress' name (or nickname) on the front and "PLL" emblazoned on the back. (Benson isn't actually wearing hers in the shot, but we're assuming she's in on the group gear).
Check out the sweet shot of the customized toppers, below. Suddenly feel a hankering for a personalized coat of your own? Or perhaps you want to get some coordinating jackets for your crew? They're not the exact same nostalgic varsity style, but here's a slightly more fashion-y cousin of the varsity jacket: the bomber. NYC-based designer Danielle Guizio offers custom embroidered bombers for $110, here. Because what could be better than aligning style-wise with your crew, whether they're your cast mates, IRL sidekicks, or, like these women, both?
Today we let Aria, Alison, Hanna, Emily, and Spencer go while the rest of us tried to cope by eating cake. Thank you everyone for this incredible ride. I'm trying to breathe and soak it all in and I'm just so full of gratitude that this was my life for so long. Rosewood Forever, xoxo Em. I mean Shay 💋. #PLLForever
