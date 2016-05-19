The New Jewelry To Add To Your OOTD

When you have your daily outfit routine down pat, it's easy to leave it be. Your clothes and shoes may change out on a regular basis, but we all have select jewelry pieces that make the cut every single morning. While the spots are typically reserved for sentimental necklaces, rings, and maybe a practical watch, jewelry designers have turned towards giving bracelets a moment to shine.
These are more than just your average charm bangles, though, and are definitely a step above your childhood tennis bracelets. A few brands have stepped up to the plate to show that a slim band (or two) is just the thing to add to your daily look. But don't confuse delicate with dainty. These shiny pieces might be small, but they pack a personality and edge that gives them their own statement moment. Click on for a selection tiny goods that carry big attitude.
