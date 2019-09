This Smartphone Is Basically A Slap Bracelet

Hold up — the slap bracelet of your youth is making a major 21st-century comeback. Imagine taking your smartphone, slapping it around your wrist, and then heading out the door. Crazy? Yes. Real? Very soon.According to Bloomberg , the startup Moxi Group has created a rollable touchscreen phone that will be available in China later this year for $765. It will be the first commercially available phone with a bendable, flexible screen.The phone is able to bend thanks to graphene , a super-strong, conductive, and flexible material that can be used to make rubber more elastic , among other uses. This phone builds on developments Samsung made back in 2014, when it found a way to produce graphene on a mass-market scale. This Moxi phone, however, will be the first fully bendable smartphone available for purchase.But it's got one major caveat: To start, the phone will have a black-and-white e-ink display, which is similar to an e-reader's screen. So, while it may be convenient for checking texts and emails, it's not going to be your go-to for Snapchatting or watching videos. With that in mind, experts that spoke to Bloomberg are skeptical that it'll be a success.Regardless, the phone will be a breakthrough and a novelty. The company will consider shipping a version overseas if it ends up doing well in China.