Tory Burch, Kerry Washington, & More Want You To #EmbraceAmbition

Set to the tune of Sia's inspiring "Unstoppable," the PSA-style video brings attention to the discrepancies between men and women in the work place: Only four percent of CEOs in Fortune 500 companies are women, and women hold less than 20% of board seats; in government, women make up roughly 19% of Congress and account for less than 10 percent of top national leaders — globally. Which is why, among the celebrities (which includes Anna Wintour, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kerry Washington, Kate Bosworth, Chris Pine, and Jon Hamm), are also female athletes and CEOs, such as Laila Ali, Billie Jean King, Sheryl Sandberg, and Melinda Gates, among others.