Corporate responsibility is becoming an increasingly critical focal point within the retail industry. How a company gives back to the community — and how it prioritizes sustainability — are factors that heavily influence consumers, their purchasing decisions, and their overall brand loyalty.
Earlier this year, Tiffany & Co. unveiled plans to implement a new standard for sharing where its diamonds are sourced. By 2020, customers will be able to trace the origins of registered diamonds using a unique serial number that is laser-etched into the ring. Today, the iconic jewelry brand is announcing more big news: Their Tiffany Save the Wild collection, which launched in 2017, has raised more than $5 million to date. According to the company’s website, it had previously committed to a total pledge of $4 million by December 2019.
What’s more, 100% of those proceeds will directly benefit the Wildlife Conservation Network, an organization that helps conservationists save endangered wildlife.
“The natural world has been a source of inspiration for Tiffany & Co. for more than 180 years,” the company said in a statement. “Our designs that reimagine flora and fauna are backed by a commitment to conservation. One hundred percent of the profits from the Tiffany Save the Wild collection will be donated to the Wildlife Conservation Network and its grantees, including the Elephant Crisis Fund.”
New to the 2019 Save the Wild collection are three pavé diamond brooches in 18k gold — white, rose, and yellow — in the shape of an elephant, rhino, and lion.
“Tiffany is proud to continue our commitment to protecting endangered species and our planet with these new additions to the Tiffany Save the Wild collection,” continued the statement.
