Princess Eugenie’s Earrings Were A Gift From Her Husband

Despite speculation that Princess Eugenie was going to wear the York tiara , which was worn by her mother, Sarah Ferguson, when she married (her now ex-husband) Prince Andrew the Duke of York, she opted for the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik tiara. The headpiece, which was created in 1919 and modeled after a traditional Russian headdress popular at the time, originally belonged to Dame Margaret Greville, a socialite and philanthropist. When she died in 1942, she left her extensive jewelry collection to Queen Elizabeth, The Queen Mother. The tiara features rose cut diamonds pavé set in platinum, with six emeralds on either side, and had not been publicly worn by a member of the royal family until today.