Princess Eugenie’s Earrings Were A Gift From Her Husband

Princess Eugenie's Peter Pilotto wedding gown certainly took our breath away — those motifs! That neckline! Her scar! — but we couldn't help but gravitate towards her choice of subtle jewelry to accent the dress. In addition to the tiara the Queen lent the princess for her big day, Eugenie wore another sentimental piece of jewelry down the aisle: a pair of earrings from gifted to her by her now-husband Jack Brooksbank. Queen Elizabeth II may have given Princess Eugenie her "something borrowed," but Brooksbank gave his bride her "something new."
Despite speculation that Princess Eugenie was going to wear the York tiara, which was worn by her mother, Sarah Ferguson, when she married (her now ex-husband) Prince Andrew the Duke of York, she opted for the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik tiara. The headpiece, which was created in 1919 and modeled after a traditional Russian headdress popular at the time, originally belonged to Dame Margaret Greville, a socialite and philanthropist. When she died in 1942, she left her extensive jewelry collection to Queen Elizabeth, The Queen Mother. The tiara features rose cut diamonds pavé set in platinum, with six emeralds on either side, and had not been publicly worn by a member of the royal family until today.
To compliment her tiara, Princess Eugenie wore "something new" from her Brooksbank: a pair of diamond drop emerald earrings. And in a move completely unlike her mother on her wedding day, Princess Eugenie opted out of wearing a necklace or any extra jewelry beyond her earrings and wedding ring set (Ferguson wore a statement necklace and stud earrings with her tiara).
This isn't the first time we saw Princess Eugenie embrace a more minimalist approach towards accessorizing. When she attended Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding, she didn't wear a necklace, earrings, or bracelets. Instead, she wore just her engagement ring and served up some major Jackie O. vibes with a Fiona Graham pillbox hat and shift dress by Gainsbourg.
